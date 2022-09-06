DR&P Group strikes five deals in 2021 after Inflexion investment

As previously reported by Insurance Age, after the February 2021 investment by Inflexion the group bought a 90% stake in Lloyd’s broker Channing Lucas & Partners in December.

The filing showed that DR&P Group spent £22.71m across its investments.

In 2021 the business snapped up 80% of Paisley-based D2 Corporate Solutions on 1 July along with 95% of Leeds-based SRM Acquisitions (Smith Robinson Insurance Brokers) on 9 July.

On 11 August it bought 90% of PDC Holdings (Cumbria Insurance Brokers)