DR&P and Seventeen strike deals

DR&P Group has invested in West Yorkshire-based Spedding Goldthorpe (Brokers) while Seventeen Group has bought Trelawney Insurance Solutions in Cornwall.

The deals were revealed by M&A specialist MarshBerry.

BMS-owned DR&P took “significant control” of Spedding on 1 July owning more than 25% but not more than 50% of the shares, filings at Companies House have shown.

According to MarshBerry, the business has around £6m of commercial gross written premium.

It is the first purchase of the year for DR&P, as reported by Insurance Age.

Further filings at Companies House have detailed Seventeen Group took significant control of Trelawney Insurance Services