Biba 2025 Countdown: Iprism Underwriting’s Ian Lloyd
With just days to go until the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism Underwriting reveals the MGA will be celebrating two decades in style on its stand, highlights how an onus on ‘comfort’ will mean a ‘generous collar’ on his shirts, and recommends a local Chinese restaurant for those attending the event.The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?
The new era of insurance broking has to be a sector-wide commitment to adopting ethical standards and the principles of the regulator. We must prioritise fair, transparent pricing and putting the consumer at the forefront of what we do.
Ultimately, this new era should be a prioritisation of Consumer Duty above all else.If you have a stand at the conference, can you give
More on Commercial
Commercial Express to add Axa and Carbon capacity as it unveils MGU plan
Managing general agent Commercial Express has signed capacity deals with Axa and Carbon Underwriting, Insurance Age can reveal, as it progresses to become a managing general underwriter and targets doubling in size.
Ex-Bollington boss Moors joins Broadway
Former Bollington leader Paul Moors is to become a director of Broadway Insurance Partners, subject to regulatory approval.
Interview: Bob Pybus, CEO of AUB UK Retail
Having been named CEO of AUB UK Retail last September, Bob Pybus reflects on his route to the role, tells Insurance Age about the deals struck so far and shares his plans to grow to a £1bn business.
UK firms underestimating cyber attack vulnerability with smallest most at risk
Businesses in the UK and Ireland are five times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack than suffer flood damage and yet only 47% have dedicated cyber cover, according to research from Pen Underwriting.
Partners& strikes pair of deals
Partners& has bought Glasgow-based Blackford Group and Directors & Professionals, a commercial broker in Tunbridge Wells, in its first deals of 2025.
Broking Success: Pipeline of talent
CJ Insurance, specialists in close protection, security and defence has a pipeline of talent through the business, according to managing director James Clarke, as he targets doubling its size over the next five years.
Axa Commercial enhances management liability offering
Axa Commercial has launched a revamped management liability proposition under its new ‘Prevent and Protect’ banner.
Rokstone adds Goodearl for UK & Ireland casualty division launch
Rokstone has recruited Lewis Goodearl from Convex as head of its new UK and Ireland casualty division.