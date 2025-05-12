Biba 2025 Countdown: Iprism Underwriting’s Ian Lloyd

With just days to go until the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism Underwriting reveals the MGA will be celebrating two decades in style on its stand, highlights how an onus on ‘comfort’ will mean a ‘generous collar’ on his shirts, and recommends a local Chinese restaurant for those attending the event.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The new era of insurance broking has to be a sector-wide commitment to adopting ethical standards and the principles of the regulator. We must prioritise fair, transparent pricing and putting the consumer at the forefront of what we do.

Ultimately, this new era should be a prioritisation of Consumer Duty above all else.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give