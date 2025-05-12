Insurance Age

Biba 2025 Countdown: Iprism Underwriting’s Ian Lloyd

Ian Lloyd Iprism
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With just days to go until the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism Underwriting reveals the MGA will be celebrating two decades in style on its stand, highlights how an onus on ‘comfort’ will mean a ‘generous collar’ on his shirts, and recommends a local Chinese restaurant for those attending the event.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The new era of insurance broking has to be a sector-wide commitment to adopting ethical standards and the principles of the regulator. We must prioritise fair, transparent pricing and putting the consumer at the forefront of what we do.

Ultimately, this new era should be a prioritisation of Consumer Duty above all else.   

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

Bob Pybus
Interview: Bob Pybus, CEO of AUB UK Retail

Having been named CEO of AUB UK Retail last September, Bob Pybus reflects on his route to the role, tells Insurance Age about the deals struck so far and shares his plans to grow to a £1bn business.

deal
Partners& strikes pair of deals

Partners& has bought Glasgow-based Blackford Group and Directors & Professionals, a commercial broker in Tunbridge Wells, in its first deals of 2025.

business-people-3
Broking Success: Pipeline of talent

CJ Insurance, specialists in close protection, security and defence has a pipeline of talent through the business, according to managing director James Clarke, as he targets doubling its size over the next five years.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: