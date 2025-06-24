Blog: Counting up the commercial longevity

Which is longer: the average tenure of a FTSE 100 CEO or that of a commercial insurance leader? Emmanuel Kenning calculates the numbers and finds a surprisingly short job-title occupancy in the sector.

At this year’s Biba conference, there was plenty of chat from commercial leaders keen to grow. It has been a consistent refrain, though the focus of the aspiration has swung over the years like a pendulum from SME to mid-market and back again and back again.

Brokers have been used to the ins and outs of insurer sentiment, one minute opening branches, then closing, then reopening; or offshoring business functions, only to return them to the UK in following years.

Previously, writing for sister