MGA Ventis increases line size to £70m

MGA Ventis has announced that it has increased the line size it can underwrite.

The commercial and residential real estate specialist can now write single buildings/assets up to £70m per location.

Gareth Roberts, CEO of Ventis, commented: “This is another leap forward for Ventis, and a vote of confidence from our capacity providers that we are being trusted to write policies at this higher limit.

