Insurance Age

MGA Ventis increases line size to £70m

    • Insurance Age staff

MGA Ventis has announced that it has increased the line size it can underwrite.

The commercial and residential real estate specialist can now write single buildings/assets up to £70m per location.

Gareth Roberts, CEO of Ventis, commented: “This is another leap forward for Ventis, and a vote of confidence from our capacity providers that we are being trusted to write policies at this higher limit.

“We now have

Sam Franks
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement – UK and Ireland – at exhibitor Beazley, who explains how it can work with brokers to help clients build their resilience in an uncertain environment.

