Blog: Why building safety case reports can be the gold dust for everyone

The evolution of construction techniques and material means it is more important than ever that brokers don’t lose sight of the need for comprehensive building information. Julian Strutt, director of estate adjusting at Charles Taylor explains.

When presenting property portfolios to underwriters to quote on buildings cover, one of the most critical aspects for brokers is providing a comprehensive understanding of the risk.

This task has historically proven to be challenging for insurers in accurately assessing the risk and then the handling of resultant building damage claims.

There has been a move away from traditional brick and block usage.

It has been put into sharp focus in recent years following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey