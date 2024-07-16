Addept looks to go live in Q4 as it finalises capacity deals

Wholesaler Addept Insurance Services has revealed it plans to sell its first product in the fourth quarter, as it strives to hit a target of £5m net written premium by year three.

The ancillary specialist has now received regulatory approval to rebrand the broker Policywise that it bought in May, and expects to reveal its capacity providers for its first five products very shortly.

“We are close – within a week or two – to [naming] two [capacity providers], and then the third one should come online in three weeks’ time. There are another two where talks are taking a bit longer because these are all new products,” Addept managing director Richard Finan told Insurance Age.

