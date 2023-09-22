Insurance Age

MCE had £5.2m loss before collapse and HMRC now one of biggest creditors

Closed sign
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Broker MCE was carrying a £5.2m Ebitda loss before its collapse, leaving HM Revenue & Customs with an estimated £828,844 claim, according to the administrator’s report.

Other major creditors include Acturis-owned ICE InsureTech Limited with £506,236 and insurer Alpha having a £1m claim following a win in the Danish High Court.

The joint administrators who filed the report from Crowe UK, were appointed on 17 July.

They state there may be sufficient fund to pay creditors – preferential, secondary preferential and unsecured.

Report details 

The administrator’s report gives a glimpse into the final days of MCE as directors scoured the market for someone to buy

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

Interview: Mike Latham, Verlingue UK

Verlingue is a French broker that took off in the aftermath of the Second World War. Following publication of its latest financial results, UK CEO Mike Latham explains why the family-owned business is a steady generational business that has clear and ambitious targets.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: