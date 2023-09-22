MCE had £5.2m loss before collapse and HMRC now one of biggest creditors
Broker MCE was carrying a £5.2m Ebitda loss before its collapse, leaving HM Revenue & Customs with an estimated £828,844 claim, according to the administrator’s report.
Other major creditors include Acturis-owned ICE InsureTech Limited with £506,236 and insurer Alpha having a £1m claim following a win in the Danish High Court.
The joint administrators who filed the report from Crowe UK, were appointed on 17 July.
They state there may be sufficient fund to pay creditors – preferential, secondary preferential and unsecured.Report details
The administrator’s report gives a glimpse into the final days of MCE as directors scoured the market for someone to buy
