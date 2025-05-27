Motor MGA faces uncertain future after Accredited does not renew binder

CPD Underwriting Solutions has become one of the latest motor MGAs to face an uncertain future due to the withdrawal of capacity.

Insurance Age can reveal that its capacity provider Accredited Insurance (Europe) has not renewed its binder with the Staffordshire-based MGA, meaning it is unable to renew or write new business.

However, Accredited has dismissed suggestions the move is part of a wholesale withdrawal from UK motor and stated that it