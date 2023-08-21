My Perfect Broker Week: WTW’s Dave Fletcher

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Dave Fletcher, regional director Wales & West, WTW outlines his thoughts.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

I try to do a quick 5k on the treadmill to make sure I’m mentally prepared for the week.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

A couple of days in the office and a couple at home, also mixed in with client and prospect visits.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

We have mixed up our staff briefings where we split into teams and each team owns one of the meetings, this has really helped with interaction and engagement.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

We have introduced insurer surgeries where specific insurers come into the office to share something new, but also then hold sessions where the teams can discuss individual cases.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?

Walking the dogs, listening to music or a podcast.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking; what is the best after work event you have recently attended?

We held a recent client event at Flight Club, which is a social darts venue, followed by a curry.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

We recently took part in a team volunteering day helping one of our conservation partners, a good way to generate team bonding and for a good cause.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

I was fortunate to be chosen for WTW’s client acumen programme which finished in Chicago, my wife flew out and we had a few days sightseeing.

What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?

Hard to top the Chicago trip.

On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

A glass of wine and some TV.

