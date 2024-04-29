Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Abacus’ Richard Burgess

With the Biba Conference on the horizon, Richard Burgess, CEO of Abacus, explains he has never had time to see a guest speaker and why he prefers Audible to Oasis.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

We have been exhibiting at Biba now for many years. Each year creates new memories and that is what makes it such a good event. The first broker meal we hosted at Biba began a trend that still continues years later; as a result, it is one of my favourite memories.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Energy and enthusiasm. That is what we deliver on our stand at Biba