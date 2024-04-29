Insurance Age

LV claims director Milliner tipped for DLG role after exit

Martin Milliner
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

LV GI claims director Martin Milliner is to leave the insurer he joined in 2006, Insurance Age can reveal.

He becomes the latest high-profile departure at the Allianz-owned insurer following the announcement last week that Mike Crane, managing director of LV Broker, had decided to leave the business to be succeeded by portfolio pricing director Nicola George with immediate effect. Crane had been with the business since 2008.

The news also comes days before Allianz rebrands LV Broker from 1 May.

A former claims manager at Churchill following the merger with Direct Line in 2003, Milliner became claims

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Q&A: Jonathan Davey

In his first interview since announcing his retirement on LinkedIn last week, former Primary, Keychoice, SSP and HugHub leader Jonathan Davey reflects on his time in the industry, and shares what is coming next, including his 28th trip to the Biba conference.

Market Movement Index: should I stay or should I go?

New research from analyst Broker Insights shows there is plenty of commercial policy movement – particularly in lower premium classes – which indicates strong competition and adequate capacity. But do brokers agree? Rachel Gordon reports.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: