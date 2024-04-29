LV claims director Milliner tipped for DLG role after exit

LV GI claims director Martin Milliner is to leave the insurer he joined in 2006, Insurance Age can reveal.

He becomes the latest high-profile departure at the Allianz-owned insurer following the announcement last week that Mike Crane, managing director of LV Broker, had decided to leave the business to be succeeded by portfolio pricing director Nicola George with immediate effect. Crane had been with the business since 2008.

The news also comes days before Allianz rebrands LV Broker from 1 May.

A former claims manager at Churchill following the merger with Direct Line in 2003, Milliner became claims