Bartlett grows turnover in 2023 as profits remain stable

Bartlett Group increased annual turnover in 2023 to £17.87m from £16.08m amid stable profits of £1.79m, according to its latest Companies House filing.

The post-tax profit for the year ended 30 September 2023 was in line with the £1.81m in the previous 12 months.

However, the group’s operating profit dropped 34% to £1.71m compared with the prior year.

This came as administrative expenses increased by more than £2.7m to £16.35m.

The Top 100 broker grew its staff year-on-year from 132 to 147 and boosted wages and salaries by almost £2.6m.

