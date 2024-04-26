Bartlett grows turnover in 2023 as profits remain stable
Bartlett Group increased annual turnover in 2023 to £17.87m from £16.08m amid stable profits of £1.79m, according to its latest Companies House filing.
The post-tax profit for the year ended 30 September 2023 was in line with the £1.81m in the previous 12 months.
However, the group’s operating profit dropped 34% to £1.71m compared with the prior year.
This came as administrative expenses increased by more than £2.7m to £16.35m.
The Top 100 broker grew its staff year-on-year from 132 to 147 and boosted wages and salaries by almost £2.6m.
There are seven divisions within the business: corporate, commercial, credit, schemes, specialty, private clients
