Aon completes NFP deal

Aon has completed the $13bn (£10.4bn) acquisition of NFP.

As highlighted before NFP will operate as an “independent and connected” platform and continue to be led by CEO Doug Hammond, reporting into Aon president Eric Andersen.

The deal, first announced in December 2023, adds another 7,700 employees to Aon, including a UK and Ireland operation headquartered in the West Midlands and lead by Matt Pawley.

Historic day

“It is a historic day for our firm as we welcome NFP to Aon and work together to help clients address increasing volatility across risk and