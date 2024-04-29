Market Movement Index: should I stay or should I go?

New research from analyst Broker Insights shows there is plenty of commercial policy movement – particularly in lower premium classes – which indicates strong competition and adequate capacity. But do brokers agree? Rachel Gordon reports.

In partnership with Broker Insights

There has been a steady increase in policy movement from early 2021 to the end of 2023 suggesting brokers are navigating their way through the hard market and that there has been recovery post pandemic.

Broker Insights looked at policy retention over the three years, based on a typical broker’s book of commercial business comprising a 2023 dataset of £2.1bn. The business specialises in data analytics and market insight