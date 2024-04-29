Howden grows presence in Wales with Cardiff office

Howden has opened an office in Cardiff as it seeks to be a prominent force in the commercial broking sector in South and West Wales.

The expansion will be led by Gary Stevens, regional managing director. He outlined plans to position Howden as the leading competitor in the region.

It is located at Regus House, Malthouse Avenue, in Cardiff Gate Business Park.

The Cardiff branch accommodates a team of six brokers. More brokers are set to join in the coming months, the broker confirmed.

The new office builds on Howden opening an office in Swansea in January also led by Stevens.

Expansion

Stevens said: “I am very pleased to lead the