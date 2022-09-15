Edwards Insurance Brokers expands into Hampshire

Edwards Insurance Brokers has opened a new office in Fareham on the back of pandemic recruitment.

The new office, which is in Cams Hall, will bring together the three staff who have been working remotely across the South Coast.

Commenting on the expansion, Christopher Edwards, director at Edwards Insurance Brokers, commented: “One of the great things that came out of the pandemic was that businesses can accommodate more flexible working. Over this period, we have built up an excellent remote team on the South Coast who have been doing an incredible job at providing the levels of service our