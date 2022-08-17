Jensten flags healthy acquisition pipeline

He commented: “There are a lot of people out there who are considering selling their businesses, currently the market is very buoyant for acquisitions.”

The business has made four deals in a month with J. Bennett & Son, Origin UW, Coversure Nottingham and Ravenhall Risk Solutions.

However, according to Hardie, the FCA has also taken “dramatically longer” to approve of acquisitions.

He added: “Some happened very quickly, some of them happened very slowly due to external factors, such as the