Blog: Should we regulate the software houses?

I’ll never forget those few weeks back in September 2016 when the SSP Broker Management System had an outage. I was on the periphery of it all but I’m sure the brokers, insurers and SSP executives directly affected will carry it around with them for a very long time.

At the time I remember wondering what the regulator could do about it and it remains a question that looms large in my mind.

Surely with tech providers holding so much influence over brokers’ operations there should be some kind