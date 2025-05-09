Biba 2025 Countdown: FullCircl’s Ashleigh Gwilliam

Director of insurance industry growth at FullCircl and a member of the Biba Insurance Technology and Innovation Committee, Ashleigh Gwilliam, on ‘fearlessly defending’ his most conference steps title, the case for business cards and why Oasis’ Supersonic perfectly encapsulates the event.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is “New Era’. In your view what does the new era of insurance broking look like?

The new era of insurance broking will be defined by intelligence everywhere, agility, and enhanced customer experiences at every stage of lifecycle management. New era is about embracing new capabilities to move beyond transactional relationships.

Brokers can double down on their trusted advisor status by leveraging data solutions, AI, ML and process automation to attract more