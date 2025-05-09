Biba 2025 Countdown: FullCircl’s Ashleigh Gwilliam
Director of insurance industry growth at FullCircl and a member of the Biba Insurance Technology and Innovation Committee, Ashleigh Gwilliam, on ‘fearlessly defending’ his most conference steps title, the case for business cards and why Oasis’ Supersonic perfectly encapsulates the event.The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is “New Era’. In your view what does the new era of insurance broking look like?
The new era of insurance broking will be defined by intelligence everywhere, agility, and enhanced customer experiences at every stage of lifecycle management. New era is about embracing new capabilities to move beyond transactional relationships.
Brokers can double down on their trusted advisor status by leveraging data solutions, AI, ML and process automation to attract more
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Biba 2025 Countdown: Earnix UK’s Andrew How
As Biba 2025 approaches, Earnix UK Insurance director Andrew How recommends attendees keep an open mind, suggests how regional brokers can compete effectively in the New Era and is looking forward to tasting the delights of a local tap room.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Owen Thomas
Ahead of the annual event, Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit, underlines the importance of growing compliantly in uncertain economic times, recommends a reliable pit stop to refuel, and nominates Arch’s Mike Bottle as good football manager material.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Broker Insights’ Peter Scott
With exactly a week to go until the conference, Peter Scott, CEO of Broker Insights, advocates meaningful conversations, describes Biba as ‘a marathon, not a sprint,’ and suggests delegates take a moment to reflect at the Alan Turing Memorial in Sackville Gardens.
Direct Commercial rolls out larger commercial vehicles product on Acturis
Direct Commercial has launched Haul In One Truck IHP on the Acturis platform, extending the availability of its Haul In One proposition to include larger commercial vehicles and staking a claim for an industry first.
Biba Countdown 2025: SSP Broker’s Martyn Mathews
With the latest Biba conference soon upon us, Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker, highlights the importance of socks, teases a revised sneak peek of its proposition, and explains how he could give speaker Gareth Southgate a run for his money as manager of the Lichfield City under 14s.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs
Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems, is looking forward to a New Era of more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric broking; reckons Arsène Wenger would make a good insurance leader; and expects to end the event with a hoarse throat.
MGA Ventis targets number one real estate spot with brokers following Acturis deal
Managing general agent Ventis is launching into e-trade with Acturis, claiming it would be plugging a gap in an underserved market segment.
Ex-Acromas CEO among senior Pikl hires
Pikl, the vacation rental specialist, has recruited former Acromas Insurance CEO Steve McGuinness as its chief operating officer and Canopius veteran James Everett as its chief underwriting officer.