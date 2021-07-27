Profits up at CDL in 2020

Insurtech firm CDL has reported a turnover of £52.7m for the full year to 30 September 2020.

According to a filing on Companies House, this is a small decline on the £52.9m posted in the preceding year.

The business has however doubled its pre-tax profit to £11.6m in 2020, up from £5.3m in 2019.

Its operating profit has also increased to £11.7m (2019: £5.4m), while its total comprehensive income for 2020 was £9.7m (2019: £4.7m).

Profit

