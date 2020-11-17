SSP confirms system disruption as brokers struggle to access Pure Broking

SSP has confirmed it is experiencing issues with its SSP Pure Broking application, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a communication sent to brokers and seen by Insurance Age, the software house apologised for an “ongoing disruption” to brokers’ businesses caused by the issues affecting access to the broker platform.

The software house also told brokers it would provide a further update at 4pm this afternoon (17 November).

A broker who declined to be named said the application had been down all