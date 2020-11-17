SSP confirms system disruption as brokers struggle to access Pure Broking
SSP has confirmed it is experiencing issues with its SSP Pure Broking application, Insurance Age can reveal.
In a communication sent to brokers and seen by Insurance Age, the software house apologised for an “ongoing disruption” to brokers’ businesses caused by the issues affecting access to the broker platform.
The software house also told brokers it would provide a further update at 4pm this afternoon (17 November).
A broker who declined to be named said the application had been down all
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ardonagh Specialty reshuffles management team
- Insurers launch their appeals as FCA BI Supreme Court battle begins
- People Moves: 16 - 20 November 2020
- Aston Lark buys two brokers from Risk Alliance Group
- Lloyd's to review the future of its underwriting room - report
- Intact secures billions in funding as RSA sale talks forge ahead
- Ageas reports 94.6% COR