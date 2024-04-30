Hug Hub extranet offering sold to Endeavour Ventures
Endeavour Ventures has bought Hug Hub’s commercial lines focused digital quote platform, Extranet Hub, Insurance Age can reveal.
Hug Hub sold the intellectual property for its portal solution to Open GI at the start of the month.
Former Hug Hub CEO Jonathan Davey retired last week and confirmed exclusively to Insurance Age yesterday that the IP for the extranet hub solution had also been sold, to a consortium of investors.
The remainder of Hug Hub has been put into administration.
With the backing of our tech-savvy investors, Extranet Hub is destined to revolutionise the way-of-working for insurance brokers and offer
