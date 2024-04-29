Q&A: Jonathan Davey

In his first interview since announcing his retirement on LinkedIn last week, former Primary, Keychoice, SSP and HugHub leader Jonathan Davey reflects on his time in the industry, and shares what is coming next, including his 28th trip to the Biba conference.

Q: What is next for you?

I am not going to come back and do another chief exec role.

I have three grandchildren who are babies. Spending time with my kids, grandkids and wife is definitely on the agenda – along with having holidays.

For work, I definitely feel at 57 I have a little bit more to give – the old grey matter still works.

Where I think my experience can add value and I can support people is the sort of thing I will end up doing. I am not in a rush.

I have had a few people reach out and I