Q&A: Jonathan Davey

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

In his first interview since announcing his retirement on LinkedIn last week, former Primary, Keychoice, SSP and HugHub leader Jonathan Davey reflects on his time in the industry, and shares what is coming next, including his 28th trip to the Biba conference.

Q: What is next for you?

I am not going to come back and do another chief exec role.

I have three grandchildren who are babies. Spending time with my kids, grandkids and wife is definitely on the agenda – along with having holidays.

For work, I definitely feel at 57 I have a little bit more to give – the old grey matter still works.

Where I think my experience can add value and I can support people is the sort of thing I will end up doing. I am not in a rush.

I have had a few people reach out and I

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Market Movement Index: should I stay or should I go?

New research from analyst Broker Insights shows there is plenty of commercial policy movement – particularly in lower premium classes – which indicates strong competition and adequate capacity. But do brokers agree? Rachel Gordon reports.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: