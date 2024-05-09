Broker Insights launches AI-enabled Propensity Lens

Broker Insights has unveiled a product designed to improve efficiency for insurers by helping to predict the possibility they will win business.

Propensity Lens is an addition to the Broker Insights Vision Decision Intelligence Platform which uses data from more than one third of the UK commercial insurance market to connect insurers and brokers.

The insurtech detailed it enhances Vision’s recommendation capability by using AI-enabled learning to interrogate its aggregated dataset.

According to the firm, the combination can predict the likelihood of policy movement from one carrier to another, allowing partner insurers who upgrade to