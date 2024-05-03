My Insurance Downtime: LexisNexis’ Tony Pinch

Tony Pinch, who heads up sales to brokers and MGAs for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance including juggling playing football and golf, the love of a hard back thriller and why Nando’s is an under-rated romantic meal destination.

Screen time

Firstly I cannot bring myself to go to the cinema – paying money to listen to people eat and talk through a movie is not appealing at all, so the invention of streaming and accessible TV shows and movies has been great.

In the main, as a family we binge boxsets, from Breaking Bad to Spartacus – anything that keeps us on the edge of the seat. Also, there is not a year goes by where I won’t watch the greatest movie of all time, Grease!

Music time

I don’t have one particular genre of music