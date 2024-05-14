Arch claims parametric first with events cancellation product

Arch Insurance International has launched a specialist regional events insurance for UK-domiciled insureds, available via Arch IQ, its quote-and-bind platform.

The product aims to provide comprehensive event cancellation cover for a wide range of UK and European regional events, including conferences and exhibitions, fairs and fêtes, music events, and sports events.

In addition to offering traditional indemnity coverage, Arch claims it is the first insurer to provide event cancellation cover available on an agreed value basis.

Trigger option

This parametric option provides coverage up to a chosen limit, ensuring immediate claims payment upon confirmation