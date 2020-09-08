Carrot calls on government to cut IPT for young drivers using telematics products
Broker says telematics insurance reduces young driver accidents by over 40% and adds that it saves on average £5m each year in lower claims costs.
Carrot Insurance has urged MPs to remove insurance premium tax (IPT) for young drivers using telematics-based insurance policies.
The broker explained it had submitted evidence to the House of Commons Transport Committee, which is holding an inquiry into young drivers and how to reduce accident frequency in this age group.
Carrot Insurance managing director Norrie Erwin argued that the government should encourage novice drivers to use a telematics product for their first year, urging it to do so by reducing or removing IPT.
He commented: “In 2016, Carrot Insurance customers paid well over £2.0m in IPT, but on average the company saves £5m each year in lower claims costs because they have fewer accidents.”
Behaviour
According to Carrot, telematics insurance reduces young driver accidents by over 40%.
He said: “Telematics insurance is proven to reduce accidents and improve driver behaviour.
“In our evidence to MPs we showed that Carrot has overseen a 42% reduction in the number of accidents among our customer base compared to customers of the same age group on conventional policies.”
Insurance industry bodies have previously called on the government to reconsider its approach to IPT.
The decision not to further increase IPT in the latest Budget was welcomed by the sector after the tax was previously doubled in just two years over consecutive budgets.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Lockton accused of forging insurance documents
- Brokers under attack as FCA identifies "risks of harm" in sector
- Brokers predict tough challenge for Zurich's incoming UK CEO
- CII to sub-let office in Walkie Talkie
- Aon leads coalition on post-coronavirus ‘new normal’ ways of working
- UK Broker Awards: Tune in on Friday
- Broking success: Walmsleys’ managing director Steven Moore