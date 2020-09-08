Carrot calls on government to cut IPT for young drivers using telematics products

Broker says telematics insurance reduces young driver accidents by over 40% and adds that it saves on average £5m each year in lower claims costs.

Carrot Insurance has urged MPs to remove insurance premium tax (IPT) for young drivers using telematics-based insurance policies.

The broker explained it had submitted evidence to the House of Commons Transport Committee, which is holding an inquiry into young drivers and how to reduce accident frequency in this age group.

Carrot Insurance managing director Norrie Erwin argued that the government should encourage novice drivers to use a telematics product for their first year, urging it to do so by reducing or removing IPT.

He commented: “In 2016, Carrot Insurance customers paid well over £2.0m in IPT, but on average the company saves £5m each year in lower claims costs because they have fewer accidents.”

Behaviour

According to Carrot, telematics insurance reduces young driver accidents by over 40%.

He said: “Telematics insurance is proven to reduce accidents and improve driver behaviour.

“In our evidence to MPs we showed that Carrot has overseen a 42% reduction in the number of accidents among our customer base compared to customers of the same age group on conventional policies.”

Insurance industry bodies have previously called on the government to reconsider its approach to IPT.

The decision not to further increase IPT in the latest Budget was welcomed by the sector after the tax was previously doubled in just two years over consecutive budgets.

