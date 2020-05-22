Insurance Covid-Cast episode 15: Has there been a rise in cyber threats and scams during Coronavirus lockdown?

In the latest episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a group of cyber experts to discuss how hackers and scammers are using Covid-19 to prey on people’s thirst for knowledge and information at this time.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the most common phishing scams, including people posing as Government agencies; the extra vulnerability of businesses that had to scale up remote working strategies quickly during lockdown; what companies can do to reduce the risk of a breach; and what the implications might be for cyber insurance take-up afterwards, are:

Andrew Beckett, managing director and EMEA cyber risk practice Leader, Kroll

Lindsey Nelson, cyber development leader, CFC Underwriting

Lynn Richmond, partner, BTO Solicitors

Raf Sanchez, international breach response manager, Beazley

Gareth Wharton, cyber CEO, Hiscox

Simon Viney, cyber security financial services sector lead at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence