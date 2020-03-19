Q&A: Polaris managing director Vivek Banga

Polaris celebrated 25 years last year and also had a MD change with Vivek Banga taking the top spot. Banga catches up with Jonathan Swift about the future of e-trade and the role brokers can play.

Last year, Polaris celebrated its 25th anniversary in operation with a change at the top as long standing managing director Martin McLachlan was replaced by Gallagher’s chief digital and offshoring officer Vivek Banga. A year into the role, Banga caught up with Jonathan Swift to offer his views on how Polaris is incorporating new technologies into its products, how relevant e-trading is in an increasingly digital world and why he would like to see more broker input into how its evolves its product portfolio.

How well did you know your predecessor Martin McLachlan?

Ever since I have been in e-trading, I have known Martin. I built the business case when I was at NIG to join [Polaris’ commercial e-commerce portaI] I-Market around 2005/6, so I had known him a while.

What was the attraction of succeeding Martin as Polaris managing director?

I got into e-trading by accident, as almost everybody does, in that in 2003 when Churchill was bought out by Direct Line, I moved to NIG [as head of ecommerce, intermediary business]. I then went to Brit [in 2010], and when it was sold to QBE, I was there for about six months before I joined Gallagher [in 2013].

I have seen life on both the insurer and broker side and so when the directors [of Polaris] got in touch about the role here, it felt right. It is a unique organisation and it gave me a chance to give something back to the industry. Indeed, being able to influence change at an industry level rather than within a single organisation was a big attraction.

The other thing was that working in large organisations, you run departments or large teams, so being in charge of a small organisation here [with just under 20 full time staff] at Polaris, which plays such a pivotal role in the industry, was an interesting opportunity.

Do you miss Gallagher?

I would say [this role] came at the right time for me. I had done six years at Gallaghers and was enjoying my time there. It was going well, but this is just different. If I was at Gallagher and there was an opportunity to join another broker, I would not have gone for that. This was so different. There is no other organisation like Polaris in the insurance industry.

How was handover with Martin and did the role come as advertised?

It was three months. I joined at the start of February 2019 and then Martin stepped down at the board meeting in April. The handover was largely as expected: he went through the products, the client base and how we manage the board. To be honest, I had a picture in my own mind about what I would see when I landed, and largely what I have seen has matched that.

How many customers do Polaris have today?

We have three products: Standards, Product Writer – which is the rating engine – and I-Market. Between the three of them, with insurers, MGAs and brokers put together, I think we are close to 150 clients.

With Standards, the model is that people pay us a fee to subscribe to license them.

Product Writer is being used by nearly 100 oranisations – including two-thirds of all the large insurers. Every day, a few million quotations come through these installations, equating to a few billion pounds of premium every year. Again, [the client] pays us depending on the premium that they write.

I-Market is relatively small in terms of its client base because it is free for brokers.

Which product has most traction?

When I joined, I went around and met our clients and I would say that Product Writer – which is at its heart a software product – really gets some people very passionate. I have never seen a software product which gets people so emotional, in terms of them believing in it and giving us all sorts of ideas and suggestions.

I went and saw a large intermediary organisation when I first joined and they were writing £500-600m of premium through Product Writer alone, so it is very widely used, and CGI [which acquired Logica, the initial technology company behind Product Writer] has 40 software developers working for us in Bangalore [India].

It is on a well-structured path, in that we do two big releases every year which are directly scoped based on the feedback we get from our advisory groups. Other times, we act on something that is an interesting opportunity.

For instance, last year, one of our clients come to us and said they are beginning to use machine learning to develop some of their rating and would like it to connect to Product Writer because all of their rating is done within [that platform].

So, we did that as a pilot for the client who could see machine learning is in itself not the competitive edge, it was how someone uses it. This year, in the summer release of Product Writer, we will offer this to all of our clients.

Could you ever evolve your calendar – with so much going on in terms of digital technology like machine learning – to do three big releases?

Whilst we do the two big releases, there is also work we release on an ad hoc basis. The relationship with CGI means that it is up to us how we want to manage those releases. At the moment for our client bases, that rhythm of two releases work well because they then take those new releases into their own back office systems. Doing too many might upset that.

What is the competitive landscape like for Product Writer?

There are about a dozen rating tools, and what I was pleased to see was that one of the consulting organisations – at the behest of a client – did a study where they compared us against these other engines and we were the only one which ticked every functional requirement that is needed for a rating engine. That is because of twenty years of industry input.

Speaking of industry input, how does the governance of Polaris operate?

We have a board made up of six insurers and two brokers: Ageas, Allianz, Aviva, Axa, RSA, Zurich, Aon and Gallagher. We have four board meetings a year and a finance committee – which is a sub-committee of the board – that meets just before the main board, all of which is done within the auspices of Competition Law.

If you look at the insurers, they are competitors in the market place but here they come together and discuss issues which are of interest to the industry, such as the challenges it faces. I am the only employee of Polaris on the board.

Then, in terms of advisory groups, we have ones for personal lines, commercial lines, as well as Product Writer and I-Market. It is not uncommon to have 40 people here [for them]. I totalled it up last year and we get 1,000 hours of direct industry input into our advisory forums. At one level, we are a vendor, and I don’t think there are any software vendors that get that level of advisory input from its clients and that is because we are industry owned.

Given the inbuilt competition among the board members, is it difficult to agree on issues?

In a large organisation you have to carry multiple stakeholders with you and reach a view that all them can coalesce with. It is no different here.

We have got eight organisations, all at different stages of their own business and digital strategies, and yet many of the challenges and issues that they face are common and shared.

They actively use our products and services so they are here to not only comment on industry issues but almost set the agenda for Polaris. All of our projects are set with consultation with the board.

Of course, there are differences of opinion as every healthy board should have, but that is largely because everybody is at a different points in their digital and tech evolution.

How would you say e-trading has evolved in the wider sense?

When I joined Gallagher, I used the term e-trading in discussion with some colleagues in the US and they thought it was the name of a supplier, so it was very unique to the UK. From my perspective, I think it has come along massively.

If you look at what has happened in markets outside the UK, it is without doubt one of – if not the – most mature markets. In commercial lines, it is undoubtedly on the rise. So, if you take I-Market volumes, we did 460 000 policies last year and we don’t know how many others did on their own extranets. You put them together and that is a sizeable chunk of policies that are being e-traded in commercial lines.

In personal lines, the UK was the first place with comparison sites and that has made a big impact; and that has been helped by them having [Polaris] Standards. What the software houses have done through EDI and endorsing those Standards is give brokers a bit of a level playing field. If you go on price comparison sites now and run a quote for your home and car insurance, you will see quite a few quotes from intermediaries. For them to be able to compete with direct insurers is helped by the work we have done. Personally, I think e-trading has come a long way.

Is the description ‘e-trading’ outdated?

I have increasingly started using words like online trading and digital trading more than e-trading. Largely because digital is a catch all term. If you look at trading, that is happening from one IT system to another, such as consumers asking for a quote and it touching one or two systems – that is the electronic part.

But then if they are then connecting to third party data sources and it is getting enriched, or the client is seeing some of the results on a mobile phone, for example, it is digital in a wider context and that is where things are going. But [e-trading] is a piece of jargon that has stuck and people know what it means.

How are the Polaris Standards evolving?

Pet [Standards] happened recently, as did sharing economy standards which directly came at the behest of a new insurtech [Pikl]. So it is down to what the communities are asking for. With that in mind, I would like to see more brokers joining our advisory groups.

Having myself directly come from Gallagher, one of the things I have tried to do in the last year is try and get more of a broker view in our thinking. I felt that was something we were lacking and I have said this through the British Insurance Brokers’ Association – that we would welcome more of their members to come here and give us a steer. The numbers have gone up but the majority are still insurers.

You mentioned insurtechs, how much engagement do you have with this community?

We find that Standards are very relevant to insurtech start-ups because a few have come to us because when they started looking for insurer capacity, they were told to come and talk to us [about them]. That triggered a thought in our own mind so we have started to do some familiarisation awareness with insurtechs to get them to know who we are and how we can help them. In the last 12 months, I would say we have worked with half a dozen.

Have you been to India to meet the CGI team who work for you?

Yes, I went out in September last year, and we did a show and tell in terms of what they are seeing with regards to technology trends. One of the projects that came out of that visit – which we are going to share with a small part of the Product Writer community – is that we are adding a bot on top of it.

The plan is for the bot to start answering some of the questions that skilled users of Product Writer often tend to have. So, instead of searching through a user guide, the bot will start answering them. The more they ask, the more it will learn.

So what does the future hold for Polaris?

The main priorities given the remit with which we have been set up is to continue to promote online – and now digital – trading. Then there is the new things like reaching out to new entrants, and we have become a member of the Managing General Agents’ Association which is a key source for us in that their members use Product Writer and the Standards, but have not joined I-Market yet.

Can you forsee your range of products and service expanding from three to four?

In the short-to-medium term, I cannot see us evolving the exiting products because they are widely used and act like a backbone for e-trading in the industry.

So if you look at I-Market, the big success was live chat and on one level that sounds very simple, two people talking to each other to clarify what a risk is all about, but brokers really appreciate that and one-in-seven polices bound through I-Market now involves a live chat.

I reckon the next few years is not about finding a new multi-million pound project. Even at Gallagher, the process was to pilot something with one or two clients and then scale it up. It will be more about adding to what we have got.

With Standards, we will be doing some work on business-to-consumer standards for brokers. We have looked at a number of websites on an anonymised basis to see what good looks like by placing ourselves in the shoes of our customers and asking: “Is that a good experience? Does something confuse me?”

We have published those B2C standards, so if a broker is setting up websites to offer products to their own customers they can look at them. They have been well received.

That aside, does the London Market and Lloyd’s offer any opportunities given the upheaval there?

We would welcome any opportunity to work with them. They have Accord, but they are documentation standards. At Gallagher, some of the platforms I built for trading in the US would use them. I occasionally have a meeting with [Accord CEO] Chris [Handy] but our paths don’t overlap because they are well entrenched there.

I could see a collaboration [with Lloyd’s] working because we’ve done all this work in terms of building a dictionary for personal and commercial lines and it has got all the relevant information you need. So, if Lloyd’s were to come to us and say they were quite interested in seeing how they could use our standards or learn from our experience in building their own, I would be happy to share them.

