Blog: Reading the tea leaves is a mug’s game

Sharon Bishop, CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance, discusses how technology will free brokers up to do what they’re good at and urges the sector to increase its focus on diversity and inclusion.

As the 2010s drew to a close, we saw a bonanza of insurance crystal ball-gazing. All over the media, pundits, journalists and commentators have been telling us all what to expect from the 2020s.

I always enjoy reading what my industry colleagues think is going to happen in the coming year and I’ve even made a few predictions myself.

Although reading the tea leaves can be fun, the really seismic, game-changing events, like financial crashes, are those which nobody expects, and outside of these big events, change is incremental.

It may be natural for us to view the start of a new decade as the start of something shiny and new but, in truth, there’s no difference between the end of December 2019 and the beginning of January 2020.

Many of the trends we picked up on and talked about in 2019 will continue into 2020 and beyond.

Technology

For example, most of us in insurance know that technology will play an increasingly important role in our industry. By the end of the 2020s, I’m sure day-to-day operations in personal and commercial broking will be more technology-driven.

Predicting that technology will be the future for broking is hardly rocket science but, more to the point, how will brokers be able to take advantage when the cost of developing and implementing new technology is so prohibitive?

What we have seen at Close Brothers Premium Finance is the emerging value of partnerships. We do the heavy lifting to develop new kit, such as Payment Services, and then enable our broking partners (and their clients) to benefit from paying for insurance via instalments without a massive capital outlay.

Relationships

I am certain that deeper, strategic partnerships between expert suppliers and brokers will become the norm in broking, but far from turning brokers into machine-operating robots, technology will free them up to do what they’re good at: building great relationships with their clients and offering value-enhancing services which require the personal touch.

The traditional broking skill-set of understanding and serving their clients, as well as growing their business, will be just as important in 2029 as it was in 2019.

However, what I hope we’ll also see, hand in hand with emerging technology, is a truly diverse and inclusive broking profession.

Diversity

Brokers are entrepreneurs and, outside broking, their entrepreneurial clients are diverse. We need to reflect the people we serve. The end of the last decade saw concerted efforts by many industry players to get to grips with developing a more inclusive industry.

While we can truly celebrate the emergence of many senior women in our sector, we still have plenty of work to do to attract young people from the LGBTQ+ community as well as driving broader ethnicity representation into the insurance industry and broking in particular.

It is inevitable that, in future, insurance will be far more diverse than it is at present. What is harder to predict is how quickly that will happen.

Of course, incremental change is better than none at all, but I’d like to see our wonderful industry becoming famous for inclusiveness now, rather than in ten years time.

Sharon Bishop is chief executive officer of Close Brothers Premium Finance.