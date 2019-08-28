Fujitsu sets sights on disrupting insurance

CTO Manan Sagar outlines the company's vision for the future of the sector.

Fujitsu is the latest tech giant to announce its intention to disrupt the insurance sector.

The hiring of insurance veteran Manan Sagar as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO) in January 2019 signalled Fujitsu’s commitment to the cause.

By offering technologies like image recognition, tracking, and wearables to the market, Fujitsu is set on establishing tech providers as the ‘fourth player’ in insurance – joining the established distribution model of insurer, broker and client.

The company already counts Marsh, Willis Towers Watson, AIG and Allianz as some of its key partners in the sector.

Hiring

At first, the role didn’t seem like the most logical fit to Sagar. He states: “Fujitsu reached out to me and said they were looking for a CTO within insurance and my first response was ‘well, you’ve got the wrong guy!’”.

His initial confusion was understandable – Sagar describes himself as having been “a broker for most of my life”. With a CV that spans roles at Willis Towers Watson, Lockton, Allied, Gallagher, and Capita, the leap to Fujitsu initially seemed quite large.

“I realised very quickly that they were looking for someone to take the innovation and technology which had already been applied in manufacturing, aviation, and transportation across to insurance,” he clarifies. “It hadn’t been applied up until now and that wasn’t because the technology wasn’t available, it was purely because the insurance sector, by its very nature, is backward-looking.”

In Sagar’s words, insurance is on the cusp of changing from this backward-looking “repair-and-replace” approach to a technology-enabled “predict-and-prevent” model.

Data

Sagar outlines two questions surrounding data that he believes will frame the technological revolution in insurance.

Firstly, from what sources will data be captured?

“Personal lines is where the touchpoint is happening already,” he explains. “Whether it’s fitness trackers being used in health insurance or telematics devices used by car insurers, that data is starting to be captured.”

Secondly, how will that data be used?

To answer this, Sagar characterises someone who wears a fitness tracker as a “precise risk” and someone who doesn’t as a “generic risk”.

Instead of relying on assumptions from family history and mortality tables to price both customers, the data captured by devices like fitness trackers enables a more precise evaluation of the wearer’s risk. As uncertainty falls for insurers and brokers, so too do premiums for these customers.

To Sagar, this simple example illustrates the change in mind-set that is required across insurance.

“Unlike a banking product, where you are interacting with your bank every so often, you don’t usually interact in the same way with your insurance policy,” he concludes. “Data capturing is going to change that.”

Distribution

As mentioned, Sagar sees the distribution of insurance as similarly ripe for disruption.

“I think brokers will be changing their offering to focus more on risk management than being a wholesale purchaser or a person who holds the relationship with the client and then tries to market that risk with the insurers,” he foresees.

It has long been predicted that brokers will need to increase their advisory capacities to survive, but Sagar has a specific vision of how this will work in the future.

“First, it’s going to be an assessment of a client’s risk, then making them understand how much of this risk you want to take on yourself, and then how much of this you are wanting to feed as part of an insurance vehicle across to an insurance carrier,” he outlines.

Is the industry catching up with this vision?

“The penny is starting to drop,” Sagar observes.

