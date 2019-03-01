Revenue nudges up for Go Compare

Operating profit also went up but revenue in its price comparison segment slipped.

Aggregator Go Compare saw overall revenue rise to £152.6m for the full year 2018 compared to £149.2m the previous year.

Operating profit also grew to £37.7m (2017: £33.0m).

This is despite customer interactions falling to 27.1m from 32.2m. The organisation noted that its Price Comparison revenue of £144.4m was £4.8m lower than in 2017.

Interactions

The results document stated: “This was primarily a result of lower customer interactions, reflecting lower customer switching activity as average car insurance premiums fell year-on-year and a focus on targeting profitable customers.

“Whilst interactions were down, income per interaction increased by 10%, primarily driven by an improvement in conversion across car and home insurance of 6.9%.”

The business, which was reporting its first full year results since its demerger from Esure in 2016 also rejected a bid of £460m from Zoopla-owner ZPG in 2017.

Sir Peter Wood, chairman commented: “The Group pursued a fast-paced and ambitious strategic plan in 2018, making investments and product developments that set the Group up for long-term success.

“This was complemented by a continuation of our disciplined approach to financial performance and a focus on cash generation, resulting in good growth in adjusted operating profit. Throughout 2019 and beyond, we will continue to focus on delivering value to our shareholders by developing new and more efficient ways to help people save time and money.”

