Stable year for Open GI

Ebitda grows to £28.7m from £27.2m as software house notes that there was some disruption in 2018 as it sought to make operational improvements.

Technology provider Open GI has reported steady turnover for the full year 2018.

Its results, posted to Companies House, showed that turnover remained at £44.7m, the same as 2017.

Ebitda excluding exceptional costs was revealed to be £28.7m, up on the previous year’s £27.2m.

Overall profit before tax was £21.7m, exactly the same as the figure for 2017.

During the year the business spent £5.3m on research and development, a slight reduction to the £7.1m it invested into the area in the preceding year.

Disruption

The directors’ report noted: “During the year the company undertook a series of significant operational improvements across a number of areas of operations which had initial costs and created some disruption but which are expected to deliver stronger and more robust growth in future.”

Expenses were £12.5m (2017: £13.2m) and exceptional expenses were listed at £506,000, a slight fall from the £746,000 spent in 2017.

The results were the first set of full year numbers since the £40m deal to buy Transactor completed.

Open GI completed a management buyout in December 2014 backed by Montagu Private Equity in a deal valued at more than £300m.

Last year there was speculation that Open GI was up for sale.

In an earlier interview CEO Chris Guillaume had been relaxed about potential upcoming changes.

He said for the interview: “Any business that has got a majority private equity owner will be sold at some point, it will change its shareholders as they need to realise value for their investors.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.