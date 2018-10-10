In-depth - technology: How can you carve out a niche no one else is fishing in?

Mike Crane, managing director, LV Broker, looks at what brokers can do to differentiate themselves from the competition

For any business, having a clear focus on who your customers are and how you attract and keep them is critical.

Having said that, sometimes the basics of business can get lost in the headlines of mega deals and consolidation which can seem like the only thing brokers need to worry about. But a business that doesn’t understand and focus on its customer will never survive in the competitive consumer world of today. It’s important that customers’ needs are paramount and we should not let external influences distract us from this.

You only have to look at the challenges in retail to realise this is true. Businesses that were once high street stalwarts have now disappeared completely as a result of disruption. Incumbents have fallen by the wayside at an alarming rate and there are some parallels to be found in other markets. If we fail to evolve our model and proposition then we will be challenged by new entrants to the market.

This change is nothing to do with consumers buying less or no longer interested in the product or service. They are simply choosing to buy from someone else and often in a different way.

Insurance is no different. The underlying need for consumers to buy insurance remains strong and customers have greater choice than ever on how and what they buy.

For brokers this provides great opportunity.

Being clear on who your target customers are is essential, and understanding not just what their current needs are but what they are seeking for the future is critical. The abundance of data that is now available has the potential to provide brokers with granular insight into their customers, before they’ve even met them.

Of course, understanding all this is one thing but actions speak louder than words. The brokers that are having the most success are those who are willing to transform their own business with a clear customer focus for the future.

It’s increasingly challenging to have a generic offering, so knowing how and where you are going to compete is essential. This should also be informing brokers data strategies, creating deeper insight and value that can help create the right products and pricing approach for success.

For instance, customers who have specialist insurance requirements will undoubtedly need to be offered a more advanced service as well as enhanced cover and benefits. The right brokers make sure they are equipped to deal with this need and there are a number of well established brands and brokers in this space who serve the market well.

However, as technology within homes and vehicles changes there are new groups of customers entering the market who might have changing needs. Brokers shouldn’t disregard the new opportunities that could be presented to them, and be ready to adapt if necessary. Any broker that is used to understanding their customers’ needs and selecting the right product can move into this advancing space.

Brokers also need support from others to really differentiate, of course partnering with the right insurers is essential, but also decisions on data partners and software houses can be just as critical to success. Partnering with the right insurers can really bring the propositions to life and help them become more than just a nice idea on a whiteboard. But there are also key decisions to be made about teams and partners along the distribution chain. Firms need to show that they are truly progressive otherwise the red tape and old-fashioned thinking could result in missing opportunities as they present themselves.

Ultimately, the key for brokers is figuring out where to fish, finding the right group and then developing a market proposition and identifying any knowledge gaps in their company so that these can be addressed. If brokers can do that, they’ll be coming home from a day at the pond with plenty of fish.

