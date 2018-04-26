Hack Day Live Updates

With the growing threat of cyber-crimes and hacks, how well are brokers placed to best serve their clients to make sure they are protected against this evolving hazard?

Insurance Age and Aviva believe that understanding cyber threats are mission critical to the success of brokers today. That’s why Insurance Age is hosting a full website takeover!

As part of the day our intrepid content editor Jonathan Swift (Swifty) is delving into the mind of a malicious hacker and highlighting exactly what they can do to damage your business and the business of your clients. He shows how four types of hack work and the impact they can have.

We also have a series of articles from Aviva’s head of SME, commercial insurance who explains how to counter the four types of hack and explains how brokers can protect themselves and their clients.

Throughout the day Insurance Age is also hosting a series of live presentations and panel discussions to highlight the latest thinking around cyber insurance and offer brokers the best insight into this dynamic world.

It's never too late to get involved - register for the free webinars, and follow the event here, with this live blog.



Thank you for your patience, the blog component can take up to 30 seconds to load.