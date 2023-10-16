Insurance Age

Acturis unveils API integration with insurtech

API Economy
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Acturis has partnered with insurtech FullCircl to integrate its SmartBroker solution into the platform.

The pair hope the The SmartBroker API integration will deliver a “rich, contextualised, and connected data solution” for brokers, insurers, and MGAs to “drive growth, improve decisioning, and enhance compliance”.

The announcement comes a little over a month since FullCircl’s SmartBroker was made available to British Insurance Brokers’ Association members on a subscription basis with special terms through the trade body’s facilities website.

Enhanced trading experience

Tony Goddard, CEO of

