MGA Inperio launches new PI product for surveyors

Managing general agent Inperio has launched a new product for surveyors, Insurance Age can reveal.

The professional indemnity product will cover surveyors, who are members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, carrying out valuations on properties where the owners are seeking lending.

Inperio director Simon Lovat (pictured), said the product would help surveyors find cover in what is a challenging market.

We always like a high barrier to entry in an underserved market. It follows the same type of business we like. Difficult business where an MGA can make a difference. Simon