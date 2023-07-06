Jensten Group acquires telemarketing business to boost organic growth

Jensten Group has acquired More Telemarketing, an insurance telemarketing business with a specialism in generating opportunities in the SME and corporate space.

The broker said the move would further enhance Jensten’s ability “to drive exceptional levels of organic growth across the retail division, which consists of regional and specialist centres of excellence”.

Jensten Group has bought Lake District-based Simpson and Parsons to become its Northern regional centre of excellence.

Mark Powell, the managing director of More Telemarketing, will remain with the business, taking on the