Products: December 2022
Product launches including cover for SMEs and contractors, residential property owners, renovation providers and a digital platform pilot.Kingsbridge unveils new wholesale product at Broker Expo
Kingsbridge has launched a wholesale product that includes indemnity and liabilities packages for SMEs and contractors.
The product was first revealed at the Insurance Age Broker Expo last month and is underwritten by Zurich and QBE.
Key features of the product include: £1m- professional indemnity (up to £5m available); £5m- public liability (up to £10m available); £10m- employers liability; £500 per week- occupational personal accident
