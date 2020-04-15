Gresham launches Professional Select

The product covers 300 different trades and offers flexible commission to brokers.

Gresham Underwriting (GUL) has announced its Professional Select product is available to the market following its launch with a test panel of brokers late in 2019.

According to the organisation, which is the MGA arm of Tasker Group, the product is backed by A-rated capacity and covers more than 300 acceptable trades.

Gresham detailed that Professional Select is the first product in its range to offer a flexible commission slider which allows brokers to choose how much commission to charge per policy.

Extension

Aimed at sole traders and small business owners, Professional Select also offers an optional legal expenses extension starting at £40. This provides cover for legal advice for many scenarios such as debt recovery, tax issues, customer disputes, employee injury and so much more.

Chief underwriting officer, Rob Munden, commented: “From working with our broker network, we know that affordable and comprehensive legal expenses cover is an invaluable extension to many of our brokers’ clients. One small incident could be monumental for these businesses meaning it is vital that they have access to the right protection.”

Business types covered by the product, many of which remain open during the Covid-19 pandemic, include accountants, caterers, home tutors, fast food delivery services, marketing agencies and financial advisory services.

Timing

Munden concluded: “We have spent a lot of time developing this product, and no one could have predicted a year ago that when we launched it would be in this scenario. It might seem like a strange time to launch a new product but in fact this product is available at the right time.

“We’ve launched it at a time when brokers need to offer their clients something more than a simple renewal. It’s a time when businesses across the country are innovating and diversifying in order to not only survive but thrive.

“Not only are we providing brokers with another option to support their clients, but we are also advising them on how their clients’ requirements may have changed. In a time like this, communication, guidance and quality products to protect businesses are crucial in our industry.”

Pipeline

The product is one of several planned for 2020 and was developed by the in-house Tasker technology team, the resource provided by Tasker Insurance Group of which GUL is part of.

Tasker Group chief operating officer, Graeme Lalley, added: “This is the first product out of the blocks for 2020 with many more in the pipeline.

“Utilising the Tasker tech platform is key for delivering our future strategic objectives, enabling us to support a multi-channel distribution strategy, allowing us to nimbly develop products and ensure we provide high quality and innovative products to support our brokers.”

