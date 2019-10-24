Experts urge pet providers to turn to social media

A GlobalData report suggested that engaging with pet influencers on Instagram and Facebook could benefit insurers and brokers.

Pet insurance providers should seek new ways to engage with customers according to a report by GlobalData.

The report, UK Pet Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2019, found that many people opt to pay for pet treatment out of their own pocket rather than buy insurance.

It suggested that insurers and brokers should use social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook to engage customers.

Followers

The report outlined that there are many pet influencers on platforms like Instagram, some of which have millions of followers. It noted that in comparison, Petplan – one of the largest UK pet insurers – currently has just over 5,000 followers.

The organisation said that by partnering with influencers, pet providers can highlight the benefits of pet insurance to pet lovers and increase uptake of their products.

According to GlobalData’s 2018 UK Insurance Consumer Survey, more than three quarters of all dog and cat insurance policies are purchased online. Purchasing via a smartphone or tablet was the method that saw the largest growth in purchases between 2017 and 2018.

Players

The study found that the UK pet insurance market remains dominated by a few key players. In particular, Petplan accounts for over one third of all premiums written in the market.

However, growth in the market was quite low in 2019, with only a 0.3% increase in gross written premiums, according to Association of British Insurers data.

Yasha Kuruvilla, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “With online purchasing becoming the go-to method, insurers should focus on online marketing campaigns to target customers. One way of reaching vast audiences online is through the use of social media.

“Currently, only 8% of those who purchased pet insurance conducted research on social media, suggesting that this medium is relatively underdeveloped within the pet insurance space.”

Kuruvilla added: “However, within the retail space social media has frequently been the driving force behind rapid growth of relatively unknown brands. Kylie Jenner’s use of social media to propel her cosmetics company to a $900m valuation in 2019 is just one example.”

