Jackson Lee claims a market first for its hybrid and electric vehicle GAP cover

MGA highlights battery cover in new offering.

Jackson Lee Underwriting has claimed to have set a market first in its launch of a GAP policy for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The managing general agent (MGA) stated that in a total loss situation, the new Electric Vehicle GAP policy, provides an additional benefit for the ‘gap’ between the current value and the full cost of a replacement battery or the early termination charge on the lease.

According to the firm the battery accounts for up to 50% of the on the road electric vehicle price.

It detailed that manufacturers tend to recycle the battery to reduce costs and make such vehicles affordable to buy and that many customers lease the battery in electric or hybrid cars.

Unusual

Jackson Lee argued that in turn this creates an unusual situation where customers have a vehicle part owned and part leased.

The firm also argued that, despite this situation, GAP policies for electric vehicles do not currently provide full replacement cover as standard for batteries. It claimed that in the event of a total loss where the battery is damaged beyond economical repair, customers could be left liable for the full replacement cost of the expensive battery or an early termination charge on the battery lease.

Nick Mohan, joint managing director of Jackson Lee Underwriting commented: “Conventional GAP insurers have not kept pace with the rate of change in the automotive sector.”

Broker opportunity

He continued: “The UK now represents the largest electric vehicle market in Europe and it is predicted to grow by a further 70,000 vehicles this year taking the overall electric vehicle market to over 200,000 units.

“By 2020 it is predicted that there will be 1,000,000 electric vehicles operating in the UK. With extra government support announced in the Autumn budget, this represents a massive opportunity for brokers, so we are thrilled to be developing the market’s first electric and hybrid specialist motor GAP product.”

