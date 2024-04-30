Aviva’s David Martin on the art of the possible

After making a “substantive step change”, Aviva knows there is more to do, and will be meeting with brokers at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference to work together on what comes next, according to managing director of UKGI distribution & SME David Martin.

Speaking ahead of the event in Manchester next month, Martin, pictured, told Insurance Age the conference was “fantastic” for learning and taking on feedback.

“What you will see from us is a very strong message not only on what is coming next but how we support our brokers on what is next and how we can help lead on what the art of the possible is,” he said.

The insurer believes it can be even bigger and do more for brokers and customers.

“We are committed to making sure we don’t waste anybody’s