Biba weighs in with “grave concerns” on FCA ‘name and shame’ proposals
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called on the Financial Conduct Authority to consider the risk of the damaging impact its proposal to name firms at the start of an investigation could have and flagged the danger of serious injustice for innocent businesses.
The trade body also highlighted the lack of a cost benefit analysis and suggested there had not been enough consideration for the principle of proportionality.
Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill told Insurance Age: “While we support an efficient enforcement process, we do have grave concerns about the proposal to ‘name and shame’ firms at the outset of an investigation.”Consultation
The FCA opened a consultation earlier this year on a “step change” in being more transparent when opening an investigation
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Bravo strikes MGA deal to offer members drone cover
Bravo Networks has teamed up with MGA Moonrock Drone Insurance to offer its members cover for this growing sector.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: MGAA’s Mike Keating
Mike Keating, CEO at the Managing General Agents Association, recommends lots of sleep beforehand and refers us to his lawyer concerning his evening activities.
FCA warns on Tempcover clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning of fraudsters trying to scam people by pretending to be short-term car insurance specialist broker Tempcover including on TikTok.
Committee calls out FCA response to concerns on investigation transparency proposal
The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee has hit out at the Financial Conduct Authority, demanding a specific response to its request for a delay in proposals to name firms under investigation.
MGA ARMD on track to hit 12,000 policy target after broker-only pivot
ARMD is on track to hit its target of 12,000 products sold this year with plans to launch on Acturis in July, according to co-founder Alan Hickman.
People Moves: 29 April – 3 May 2023
Follow for the latest insurance personnel moves.
My Insurance Downtime: LexisNexis’ Tony Pinch
Tony Pinch, who heads up sales to brokers and MGAs for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance including juggling playing football and golf, the love of a hard back thriller and why Nando’s is an under-rated romantic meal destination.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Allianz’s Serge Raffard and Nadia Côté
Serge Raffard, MD of Allianz Personal, and Nadia Côté, MD of Allianz Commercial, reflect on what it’s like being one big family following the LV rebrand, rebuilding the Eiffel Tower sustainably on their stand and taking stock when the dust settles.
Most read
- Wakam receives PRA approval for new £500m GWP UK insurer
- Brokers push for more from RSA/NIG
- Aviva’s David Martin on the art of the possible
- LV claims director Milliner tipped for DLG role after exit
- Interview: Simon McGinn on Dual’s regional ground-up build for brokers
- ABI among trade bodies slamming FCA proposals to name firms under investigation