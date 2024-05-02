Bryson outlines one product, one platform, one rating ambition for RSA/NIG

Sonya Bryson, commercial lines managing director at RSA, has promised the insurer will not get lost being too inward looking as the integration with NIG proceeds, focusing instead on delivering for brokers as it seeks number on spot in the market.

There are still two sets of products and systems with all remaining the same in the short term.

Bryson said: “The desire is to obviously get to one product, one platform, one rating basis, that kind of thing and it’s likely to be the latter part of this year. There is a huge amount of effort going into it because that’s the future. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to get to that.”

The brand future of the combined RSA and NIG business is still an open question and it is unknown