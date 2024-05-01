Motor still in spotlight as FOS confirms half-year GI complaints rise
The Financial Ombudsman Service has again flagged car and motorcycle insurance complaints as it calculated an 18% rise in general insurance cases.
The surge took the level of GI and pure protection complaints to 22,845 in the second half of 2023, compared to 19,346 in the last six months of the year before.
According to the FOS, car and motorcycle complaints had the sharpest rise within the GI sector driven by continued delays in firms being able to put things right when a claim is made, as well as insurer’s valuation of a vehicle.
The ombudsman previously revealed the level of motor complaints hit 4,123 between October and December 2023
