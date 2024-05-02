Bspoke launches new division with fee protection product

Bspoke Group has rolled out a fee protection insurance product for the UK accountancy industry as it launched a new division, Bspoke Fee Protection, with Kevin Igoe recruited as managing director.

According to the managing general agent, it is the first specialist provider to enter the UK fee protection market in recent years.

It detailed that Bspoke Fee Protection will offer tax investigation insurance for UK accountants, providing businesses and individuals with financial protection and support services should they receive an HMRC investigation or dispute.

Kevin’s background and expertise means he is perfectly placed to grow this business into a highly respected and trusted brand within