Arag posts 60% profit leap in run-up to Das UK integration

Legal expenses insurer Arag grew profit and turnover in 2023 as it readied itself for the takeover of Das UK.

Arag plc’s gross written premium surged 8.6% to £66.1m having broken through the £60m barrier in 2022.

The provider noted growth in after-the-event insurance and “strong growth” in its before-the-event legal expenses insurance and assistance business.

The number of commercial BTE risks insured saw the biggest increase, rising by more than 26% on 2022, Arag detailed.

The business delivered its 14th successive year of profit.

The total was up £300,000 year-on-year to £800,000 as the company beat its