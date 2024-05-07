Insurance Age

Flock partners with Acorn on taxi fleet insurance product

Ed Klinger
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Insurtech Flock has partnered with the Acorn Group to launch a taxi fleet insurance product in an aim to make the world “quantifiably safer” by helping customers reduce risk, CEO of Flock, Ed Leon Klinger told Insurance Age.

The collaboration will cater to medium and large taxi fleets and leverage vehicle telemetry data to both “enable and reward safter driving practices”.

Flock and Acorn will be targeting public hire fleets, including black cab fleets as well as PCO (private hire) fleets.

When Flock first launched into motor it chose a small number of segments where it thought its technology could have maximum impact, according to Klinger and he added the managing general agent always had its eyes on taxi fleets.

Klin

